Kanye West's wife forced to wear pillow in public after angering Italian locals

Kanye 'Ye' West and rumoured wife Bianca Censori have turned heads with risqué outfit choices while roaming Italy.

Censori, who previously worked for West's Yeezy brand, was spotted covering her ensemble with a hotel pillow after furious locals hit back at the "offensive" choices in recent weeks.

The shots show Censori in a sheer, nude bra and leggings with a purple pillow covering her chest. West sported an all-black outfit with no shoes.

The photos shared to X/Twitter were soon met with confusion from fellow users, with one writing: "How completely ridiculous these people are. Put on some clothes and then you won’t have to take a hotel room cushion out sightseeing with you - and you even get your arms free! Novel concept."

Another asked: "Why is Bianca walking around naked with a pillow?"

Meanwhile, a third added: "Kanye & Bianca Censori are unhinged. Someone ought to stage an intervention. Wearing a pillow? Him walking in socks?"

The pair have not been shy of controversy while travelling Italy after photos captured the rapper exposing his bare bottom at the back of a boat in Venice.

The images prompted the boat company to issue a ban for life, adding they were "completely unaware" West had dropped his pants, as they were focusing on water traffic.

A source for the Venice Police told the Daily Mail : "There are standards of public decorum that have to be followed by tourists and locals alike and any breaches are severely punished. The images of West with his trousers down while in a taxi as he and his partner crossed the lagoon were seen all over the globe."

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.



