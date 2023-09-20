Khloe Kardashian reveals dent on her face after cancer treatment

Khloe Kardashian has bravely opened up about her skin cancer journey that left an indention on her cheek.

The reality star and Good American founder turned to Instagram Stories with a series of uploads after having a tumour removed from her face last year.

On Tuesday (19 September), Kardashian thanked her doctor, Garth Fisher, before showing a photo of what she initially believed to be a "pimple for almost a year."

"Not only did he remove the tumor and made sure that I am completely cancer free but he did such a f***ing stellar job on making my scar as small and beautiful as possible. Thank you so much, Garth! You know I adore you," she wrote.

In a separate post, Kardashian shared a candid image of her stitching, along with a selfie of her bandaged cheek, writing: "I know this looks crazy and pretty massive, which it was, but for all good reason @garthmd made sure to protect the stitches and make sure everything was flat as possible so there was no stretching of the scar, incision area, and we tried to avoid keloiding as much as possible...He's just the best."

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram





Kardashian then shared a collage of before-and-after photos of getting an indent in her cheek filled in.

"I look insane in these pics but I'm just so happy that my face is slowly coming back together ha! I don't even know how else to word this," she wrote, before emphasising the importance of getting checks.

"Don't ever feel embarrassed or like you're making a big deal about nothing, or that you're being paranoid," she wrote. "There is no such thing as being too careful."





Khloe Kardashian/Instagram





'"With over 5 million cases diagnosed in the United States each year, skin cancer is America's most common cancer,"' Kardashian added.

