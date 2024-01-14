Khloe Kardashian breaks the internet with nipple freeing photo on Instagram

Khloe Kardashian has broken the internet by becoming the latest of the Kardashian sisters to follow the trend of 'freeing the nipple' as part of a striking photoshoot for Tmrw magazine.

The 39-year-old wore several outfits for the bespoke photoshoot including a sheer black lace vest, which exposed her bare chest and matching gloves complete with a belt and high heels.

The cover for the magazine sees Kardashian pose with a single apple covering her breast, with a makeshift suit jacket covering the rest of her body. After posting the cover on Instagram her sister Kim responded by writing: 'GORGEOUS' while her half-sister Kylie Jenner, who has done her own nipple-freeing stunts, added:"'loooooove."

In total, the mother of two wore 10 different looks for the bespoke edition of the magazine and was photographed by Greg Swales with creative director Katie Mossman responsible for styling Kardashian.

Much like her other half-sister Kendall Jenner, Kardashian's nipple-freeing post also set Instagram alight with many fleeing to her account to comment on the picture.





Influencer and former reality TV star Morgan Stewart McGraw wrote in response: "Whatttt the f**k."

Actor and singer Melissa Molinaro had just a one word reaction: "Insane"

Actor Malika Haqq said: "Ohhh your not done."

During the interview the Kardashians star said "It's so powerful, the older you get, how secure and comfortable you get within your skin and with people. I don't care who agrees with what I'm doing, you're just, you feel good."

The Kardashians are amongst several celebrity women who have adopted the free the nipple trend popularised by the likes of Florence Pugh and Dua Lipa.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.