Florence Pugh compared to a 'god' after exposing her nipples again

Florence Pugh stunned in a sheer gown while attending Valentino's Haute Couture show at Paris Fashion Week – and fans can't get enough, with one likening the star to a "God".

The 27-year-old actress headed to the Chateau de Chantilly setting on Wednesday (5 July) for the 2023 show, sporting a delicate lavender gown baring her chest from Pierpaolo Piccioli’s past collection.

Pugh took to Instagram to showcase the sheer dress in a string of photos, with thousands complimenting the star and her ensemble.

In the caption, Pugh said she felt "inspired" by the Italian designer, adding: "So grateful that we got to see the art that you and your creators and makers worked and continue to work so hard on."

She continued: "Stunning again. Well done to all who graced those steps, unbelievably beautiful show. @maisonvalentino."

The Instagram post was soon inundated with comments praising Pugh, with one writing: "I don't know how you do it but you always tend to devour every look."

Another joked, "I'm honoured to live in Florence Pugh's time," while a third passionate fan of the Don't Worry Darling actress compared her to a God.

The dress marks the second time Pugh freed the nipple at a Valentino event, which surprisingly caused a stir online, forcing Pugh to hit back.

"It isn’t the first time and certainly won’t be the last time a woman will hear what’s wrong with her body by a crowd of strangers, what’s worrying is just how vulgar some of you men can be," she wrote at the time.



"Thankfully, I’ve come to terms with the intricacies of my body that make me, me. I’m happy with all of the ‘flaws’ that I couldn’t bear to look at when I was 14."

She concluded: "Grow up. Respect people. Respect bodies. Respect all women. Respect humans."



