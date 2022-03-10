Kim Kardashian has come under fire after dispensing a rather crude piece of advice for women in business.

In an interview with Variety, the reality star said that her advice for women in business is to “get your f***ing ass up and work”, and moaned that “nobody wants to work these days”.

She said: “I have the best advice for women in business: Get your f**king ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days.

"You have to surround yourself with people that want to work. Have a good work environment where everyone loves what they do, because you have one life. No toxic work environments."

If Kardashian’s comments seem familiar, it’s because they are.

Earlier this year, former Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague was criticised for her “tone deaf” comments on privilege and wealth after saying “we all have the same 24 hours in a day” during an appearance on the Diary of a CEO podcast.

Hague said: “I understand we all have different backgrounds and we’re all raised in different ways and we do have different financial situations, but I think if you want something enough you can achieve it. It just depends on what lengths you want to go to get where you want to be in the future.”

Sure, Hague and Kardashian have a point. When you have a goal, investing more time into your endeavours will see you get there sooner.

But they should realise that not everyone has had the same breaks they’ve had…

