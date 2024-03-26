Kim Kardashian ‘throws shade’ on Bianca Censori in risqué Instagram snap

Kim Kardashian's recent social media post has raised eyebrows as people have accused her of copying Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori.

In the photo shared to Instagram and X, formerly Twitter, the 43-year-old can be seen sporting an oversized brown fur coat along with black tights and pointed high heels, as well as a pair of sunglasses.

Kardashian also decided to go with the sans shirt and pants look and had her hair slicked back to complete the outfit - a style which Censori is known for doing.





This observation didn't go unnoticed by those in the comments section who were quick to point the similarities out with some calling Kardashian, "Kim Censori."

One person wrote: "At first glance I thought this is Bianca."



"Maybe Bianca has more influence than we give her because this is very coded," another person wrote.

Someone else asked: "Why she stealing Bianca’s style? do better Kim K."





"She's so shady we might have to stan..." a fourth person commented who shared a photo of Censori in a big fur jacket alongside West and his daughter North West, who he shares with Kardashian.



Censori stepped out on Saturday to dine with West and his daughter, wearing a similar outfit to Kardashian that consisted of a big brown fur coat worn with black tights and heels, and had her hair slicked back in a bun, Page Six reported.

Meanwhile, the Australian model and Yeezy architect has previously made headlines for her risque outfits which recently have included an iPhone being used to cover her private area after wearing a completely sheer bodysuit, a tiny silver skirt that revealed her bottom with a silver bikini top and heels.

As a result, these out-there fashion choices have prompted concern about West and Censori's health and well-being on social media.

Kardashian is reportedly not happy about the way Censori dresses around her children she shares with West - North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 4.

"Kim instructed Kanye to never let Bianca dress like that around their kids. She is truly surprised that Kanye would let his wife leave the house like that,” a source told the Daily Mail .

Although earlier this month, the two women were seen engaging in a brief conservation together while attending West's “Vultures” listening party in San Francisco.

