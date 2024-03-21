Concerns raised for Kanye West after wife's latest revealing outfit

Concerns have been raised for Kanye West after he was spotted with his wife Bianca Censori who was wearing another revealing outfit.

29-year-old Censori has been no stranger to headlines since she began dating West, 46, and has frequently drawn attention, and even sparked concern, with some interesting outfit choices.

Recently, while on a date night with West, the architect used an iPhone to cover her private area after wearing a completely sheer bodysuit.

Once again, concerns have been raised about West's health and wellbeing after the pair were spotted running errands. The couple visited an ice cream shop and a tanning salon around West Hollywood.

Censori wore a tiny silver skirt that revealed her bottom, a silver bikini top and heels. Meanwhile, West wore an all-black outfit that comprised black sunglasses, a black jumper, black sweatpants and black boots.

Images shared online sparked some concern as some people suggested that West may be addicted to pornography.

In an X/Twitter post which has had 17,000 likes, one user wrote: “Again I absolutely believe Kanye West is the only person on earth genuinely addicted to pornography.”

“Convinced that Kanye is a porn addict,” another person suggested.



Someone else argued: “I think we just need to accept that this man is just another degenerate porn addict who's really great at making music.”

It was also suggested that West has “a clear porn rot brain”.

Reports emerged last month that Bianca Censori’s father allegedly wants to confront West over fears his daughter is being turned into “a trashy naked trophy pony”.

