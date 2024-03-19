Bianca Censori has stepped out in a new risque outfit, revealing all during a date night with husband Kanye 'Ye' West.

The pair were spotted in Los Angeles over the weekend, with the architect sporting an all-black sheer bodysuit and leaving little to the imagination. The 29-year-old used an iPhone to cover her private area.

Her look was completed with natural glam, black heels and silver jewellery.

Meanwhile, Ye stuck to his head-to-toe all-black attire.

"So effortlessly chic," one fan wrote, while another said she looked "beautiful."

Others weren't as convinced, with one X/Twitter user writing: "I hate that he shows her off like a naked show horse."

"Someone buy this girl some real clothes," a second penned.

It comes after reports suggested that Censori's father wants to confront West.

"Bianca's father Leo wants to have a proper sit down with Kanye and ask him what the hell he is thinking when he parades Bianca around like a trashy naked trophy pony," the source reportedly said to the Daily Mail.

"He wants to ask Kanye what he would do if his daughters North, or Chicago, were seen in public half-naked in outfits encouraged by their husbands," the source continued.

"He knows that there is no way in hell that Kanye would allow this for his daughters so it makes no sense why he would encourage this for his own wife."

The source, said to be close to the family, also claimed West is "shutting her out from her own family."

"Leo honestly wants to just sit Kanye down to let him know that he is hurting her family by turning his beloved daughter into a trashy-looking marketable commodity," they continued.

"No man should ever encourage the woman that he loves to walk out in public and present herself like this. That isn't love. That is control."

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.