Kim Kardashian's birthday festivities didn't go according to plan after her jet was forced to land due to bad weather.

According to her Instagram story, the 42-year-old reality TV star and SKIMS founder was on the way to Las Vegas to see R&B singer Usher perform at the Dolby Live theatre at Park MGM.

Instead of having the scheduled birthday dinner at the Italian eatery Carbone, loved by celebrities, Kardashian and her crew visited a Los Angeles In-N-Out.

The Kardashians star documented her entire night on her Instagram stories which first began with her friends and family stepping aboard her little sister Kylie Jenner's private jet.

The jet was adorned with Kim-themed decorations, equipped with personalised shot glasses and a cocktail menu dedicated to her.

Kardashian was also sporting diamonds, a thick dazzling choker, a matching triangle bra, and low-rise pants.

Kim showed the outfit as she recorded herself taking jello shots on the plane and later in the night on her party bus.

Kim also had sleek platinum blonde hair to finish off the icy birthday look.

But when the party made it to Vegas, the Kylie Cosmetics founder's private jet had to be turned because of intense wind storms, Kardashian explained.

"For the record... We did fly to Vegas and tried to land twice at two [different] airports. And it was too dangerous, so safety first always, and we flew home," Kardashian clarified in her Instagram story about trying to make it to the concert.

Still, she and her clan made the most of the situation when they arrived in Los Angeles as they decided to keep the festivities going at In-N-Out.

Kardashian's party guests included sister Khloé Kardashian, mom Kris Jenner, Malika Haqq, and her longtime family friend Stephanie Shepard.

Despite the squad missing out on Usher's Vegas concert, they still seemed pleased to chow down at the famous west coast fast food chain.

Kardashian's Instagram story further detailed that the group planned on filming for their Hulu series when they landed in Vegas.

She even shared that the show's crew still enjoyed the musical artist's concert, along with her close friend La La Anthony, who came in from New York to surprise her.

"So my bestie @lala flew in to Vegas from NYC to surprise me! That killed me. We didn't make it, and she was stuck in Vegas, but she still went [to the Usher concert]…" Kardashian wrote before adding that Anthony sent them vids all night.

"The FOMO was real. She had to rub it in," Kardashian added.

