Kim Kardashian invents 'surreal' bra with permanently hard nipples

Kim Kardashian has just unveiled a new bra as part of her Skims clothing brand that bizarrely features in-built nipples that are permanently hard for whoever is wearing the item.

The garment dubbed 'The Ultimate Nipple Bra' was announced in a humourous pastiche video, with the bra giving off the illusion that the person is always cold when wearing the bra no matter the temperature.

Although it might sound a bit too strange to be real there is actually a lot of thought gone into the bra which is set to be released on October 31st. The item is actually aiming to raise awareness on climate change, which should be obvious from the promo video.

43-year-old Kardashian says in the ad: "The earth’s temperature is getting hotter and hotter. Sea levels are rising. The ice skeets are shrinking. I’m no scientist, but I believe everyone can do their skillset to do their part.

“That’s why I’m introducing a brand-new bra with a built-in nipple so matter how hot it is, you’ll always look cold. Some days are hard but these nipples are harder. And unlike the icebergs, these aren’t going anywhere.”





However, despite being for a good cause the odd nature of the ad and the even stranger bra has caused people to question just whether this is real at all.

















However many hailed the move as genius as it could help many people as well as raise climate awareness.









A small proceed of the bra's sales will go to the climate change organisation '1% for the Planet' - which is a global network of businesses all working to build towards a better future for the planet.

