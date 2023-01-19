Kim Kardashian blames her daughter for her bizarre 'chav' makeover

Kim Kardashian has broken the internet, again – and this time, it was for cosplaying as a 'British chav'.

If you weren't one of the 25.4 million TikTokers who have seen the video, the viral clip shows the reality star undergoing a makeover while miming along to Blackpool grime artist, Millie B.

She is seen plastering on a different shade of foundation, drawing on thick black eyebrows and applying huge amounts of pale concealer under her eyes.

Naturally, people turned to social media in hysterics, with many more praising the star for having fun and showing a "less polished" side to her personality on the platform.

One person wrote: "This is the last thing I thought Kim Kardashian would do on TikTok."

The Skims founder agreed and responded to the fan, revealing the real reason behind the bizarre clip.

She explained: "Me too! The bribes and bet-losing I have going on with North is unreal!"

The video was uploaded to her joint TikTok with daughter North West, 9.

It comes after the mum-of-four called out Kylie Jenner for not crediting her shape-wear brand on Instagram.

In a recent post, Jenner uploaded a few snaps of herself wearing a two-piece from her sister's collection.

It didn't take long for Kardashian to notice, who hit back: "can u tag @skims please LOL."

Jenner responded: "'@kimkardashian i had to steal this from mom's house and now you want me to promote ?!!!! wow @skims.”

Things got even funnier when the well-know editing app 'Facetune' chimed in on the action.

"Can they tag me pls LOL," the official Facetune Instagram account wrote.

