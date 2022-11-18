Amid the rumours of a romance brewing between Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski, the comedian's ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian seemingly posted a cryptic message to social media.

On Friday (18 November), the reality TV star and SKIMS founder shared a quote to her Instagram Stories by Idil Ahmed that touches on noticing "the bigger picture" when the going gets rough.

"Remember this when you feel like you're in a hard place or you feel like you're being challenged the most," the quote read.

It continued in part: "Believe in where you're headed. See the bigger picture."

Kardashian also posted photos of herself on her Instagram feed, dressed in a sparkly bra and pants to match while standing in front of a large flower bouquet.

People believed her post was an attempt to get back at the comedian.



One wrote: "This was def a response to Pete."

"We know Kim. She bought those flowers for herself," another added.

A third joked: "Even celebs use social media for sly digs."

Davidson and Kardashian were together for nine months before calling it quits in August.

The Saturday Night alum and High Low podcast host were first pinned together in the romance chatter over the weekend.

The Gossip platform DeuxMoi took to its Instagram to share an anonymous tip from a fan who claimed to see the two hand in hand on a date in New York City.

According to a source that spoke with Us Weekly, Davidson and Ratajkowski are in the "very early stages" of the romance but "really like each other."

Ratajkowski broke up with her husband, film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard, in July. She filed for divorce in September.

The former couple have one son, Sylvester, 1, and were married for four years.

Davidson kept a bit of a low profile following his split from The Kardashians star.

He's known to have dated other high-profile women in the entertainment industry, including Ariana Grande, Kate Beckingsale, and Phoebe Dynevor, to name a few.

