Kim Kardashian fan launches petition to protest game shut down: 'I’m p***ed'

An avid Kim Kardashian Hollywood player of 10 years is distraught over the game's cancellation.

Kardashian has had masses of business deals, brands and endorsements over the years, including her skincare line, an energy drink and famed shapewear collection, Skims.

The entrepreneur has even ventured into the smartphone app industry with her very own emojis – or Kimojis – and the game Kim Kardashian Hollywood.

The game is somewhat similar to the likes of The Sims, in which players control their character's journey and control their destiny. In this case, the aim is to catapult the character from Z-list to A-list by booking various modelling and acting jobs, making club appearances and going out on dates.

The game seemingly went down a treat with fans, with some sticking to their strategies since it launched 10 years ago. One of which is TikTok user Maybelline (@cremedelacreme626).

In the viral clip, she fumes: "Y’all, when I tell you I am a A+++ member in the top 100 of the game world, number 11, if you wanna be exact. 595.7 million fans?"

She went on to express concern for her cartoon children.

"And what about my kids? I got two kids y’all," she said, showing an avatar holding a baby named L’oreal. "Look at her! And Akon! And my nanny!"

Daily Dot reports that she has launched a petition but at the time of writing has just 28 signatures.





She continued: "What am I supposed to do? Leave her to take care of my kids? Look at they room, nothing but the best for my kids. Like this is heartbreaking this is devastating. I’ve spent so much time invested into this game."

Kardashian reportedly racked up a staggering $26 million (£20m) from the app and recently shared a statement with TMZ about the game coming to an end.

"I’m so grateful from the bottom of my heart to everyone who has loved and played 'Kim Kardashian: Hollywood' in the past 10 years," Kardashian said.



"This journey has meant so much to me but I’ve realized that it’s time to focus that energy into other passions. I want to thank the Glu team and the many people behind the scenes who have worked diligently on making it a success. I will be forever inspired by this community that we built together."

