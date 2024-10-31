Kim Kardashian sparks backlash over timing of post to Ivanka Trump

Kim Kardashian has sparked backlash over the timing of her post about Donald Trump ’s daughter Ivanka Trump.

With the US presidential election just days away, the candidates are hoping to secure any last-minute support they can.

With that on many people’s minds, reality TV star Kardashian has sparked controversy after sharing a birthday message on her Instagram stories to Ivanka Trump on her 43rd birthday on Wednesday (30 October).

In the story, shared with her 359 million Instagram followers, Kardashian posted a selfie of the pair together and captioned it: “No one sweeter than you…Happy Birthday.”

With five days to go until the election next week, Kardashian has faced backlash over what some have labelled a “deliberate choice” to post the story.

Responding to the post, one person on X/Twitter wrote: “Kim K posting this a week before the biggest election in history is a deliberate choice and I’m not saying I expected anything more from her or her family but wow!!”

Another argued: “She knows what she was doing here lol.”

“Now what the f*** (not surprised but),” one person wrote.

On 5 November, US voters will head to the polls to cast their votes to back Trump or Vice President Kamala Harris as the country’s next president.

