Kim Kardashian being named as 'man of the year' branded 'ridiculous' by confused fans

Kim Kardashian is GQ's 'Man of the Year' cover star for 2023, but some fans have been left confused over the decision.

Each year the magazine selected individuals to receive awards at its highly anticipated awards night.

This year Priscilla actor Jacob Elordi and fashion designer Tom Ford are part of those being honoured.

Another honouree is Kim Kardashian, and fans are divided after the announcement.

In her cover photo, the Skims founder is wearing an 80s-esque suit whilst eating a bag of Cheetos.

Many seemingly have an issue with Kim being the cover star for the 2023 Men of the Year issue.

"Kim Kardashian is your Man of the Year??? Be serious for a damn second", wrote one user on Twitter/X.

"When you didn't understand the assignment", wrote another.

"I'm sorry but did you just say 'man' ????? That is a [woman]." A third added:

Some appeared to be quite angry over the decision. With one user arguing to was a "dunking on men" and that they will "never purchase Skims."

However, many loved the photoshoot and spoke about how Kim's launch of Skims Men and the brand's partnership with the NBA were "the biggest disruptors of the mens garment industry this year." And is likely the main reason behind her gracing the cover of GQ.

"Everyday I find a new reason why Kim Kardashian is really that girl... this woman does everything", wrote another fan.

It seems like the Kardashians are getting bigger every year, who knows what award Kim will win next.

