Jacob Elordi confesses he never wanted to make 'ridiculous' Kissing Booth movies

There are plenty of actors and actresses who end up making films and TV shows that they don’t like – but few actually admit as much.

One person who has is Jacob Elordi.

The Australian actor revealed that he thinks his 2018 film The Kissing Booth is “ridiculous” and said that he never wanted to make the movie or its sequels.

The 26-year-old is known for his roles in Euphoria, as well as the three films in the Kissing Booth series. He also stars as Elvis Presley in the new Sophia Coppola film Priscilla.

However, the actor was asked about his experiences making the romcoms earlier on in his career, where he played the protagonist Noah Flynn.

The film has a rating of just 15 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes - and Elordi is a little sheepish about starring in them.

Speaking to GQ, Elordi said he “didn't [actually] want to make those movies before [he] made those movies”

Branding the films “ridiculous”, he said: "They're not universal. They're an escape."

He went on to discuss the balance actors and actresses in Hollywood often choose to take, balancing making ‘one for them’ and then one film for themselves as a performer.

"It can become 15 for them, none for you. You have no original ideas and you’re dead inside. So it’s a fine dance,” he said.

Elordi admitted that he “felt very corny” after making The Kissing Booth.

"I felt like I had to prove to everyone that I was a serious actor. I felt terribly misunderstood."

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel