Kim Kardashian sparked controversy online after revealing she rapidly lost 16lbs in three weeks to fit into Marilyn Monroe's dress at the Met Gala, now her trainer is defending her actions.

Kardashian, 41, appeared on the Met Gala red carpet wearing Marilyn Monroe's original dress that she wore while singing 'Happy Birthday' to President John F. Kennedy in 1962.

While speaking with Vogue, Kardashian revealed the dress did not fit her when she first tried it on prompting her to lose 16 pounds in three weeks by wearing a sauna suit twice a day, running on the treadmill, cutting out all sugar and all carbs, and eat veggies and protein.

Sign up for our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

“I didn’t starve myself, but I was so strict," Kardashian told Vogue. "It was such a challenge."



However, Kardashian's determination to lose weight to wear a dress inspired some people to speak out against the unhealthy habits the 41-year-old businesswoman was promoting.

Actress Lili Reinhart posted on her Instagram story calling Kardashian's statements ignorant and "disgusting".

People on social media expressed their disappointment in Kardashian promoting her weight loss in order to wear the dress for a few hours.





Don Brooks, Kardashian's trainer who also owns Don-A-Matrix, spoke to TMZand defended the Keeping up with the Kardashians star saying, "it wasn't a starving yourself type of thing."

Brooks explained that Kardashian ate a well-balanced diet and "put in the work" sometimes working out twice a day, although the trainer mentioned at times she "wouldn't eat as much."

During the Met Gala, Kardashian told Vogueshe planned to enjoy pizza and donuts after the gala since she had not eaten carbs in three weeks.



Kardashian's trainer said he believed her weight loss was done in a healthy manner despite the online backlash that Kardashian was promoting unhealthy eating and exercise habits.

For anyone struggling with the issues raised in this piece, eating disorder charity Beat’s helpline is available 365 days a year on 0808 801 0677. You can visit their website here.

NCFED offers information, resources and counseling for those suffering from eating disorders, as well as their support networks. They can be reached by phone on 845 838 2040 or their website here.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.