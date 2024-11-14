Kim Kardashian says she's ‘basically raising four kids' she shares with Ye on her own

Kim Kardashian suggests she is a “single parent” and is raising her and Kanye West’s four children on her own.

Kardashian shares four children, North , 11 Saint , 8, Chicago, 6 and Psalm, 5, with controversial rapper Ye, whose real name is Kanye West .

As a guest on the What in the Winkler? podcast, the reality star spoke with host Zoe Winkler candidly about what parenting is like.

“I think you and I've mostly connected on parenting. And judgment, and feeling like sometimes you're in this alone, even though we have great support systems and we have people around us,” Kardashian said.

“But sometimes in the middle of the night, when they’re all sleeping in your bed kicking you and crying and waking up — it’s not something that I talk about a lot because I feel like there is always a lot of judgment or people always will jump to the, ‘Oh, but you have the resources to have nannies and to have help.’

“And I just think that no matter what kind of help I have, [I’m] basically raising four kids by myself.”

The 44-year-old split from West in 2022 after eight years together and six years of marriage. Divorce papers filed by Kardashian cited “irreconcilable differences”. The former pair share joint custody and have “equal access” to their children.

“I mean even carpool this morning, I had five kids that I had to take,” Kardashian continued. “And everyone wants to leave at like different times or wants different stuff. And I feel like I'm at like a pit stop of a race car driver.”

