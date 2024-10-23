North West gets Kim Kardashian Skibidi Toilet necklace for her 44th birthday

Kim Kardashian's daughter North West bought her mum an engraved Skibidi Toilet necklace for her 44th birthday.

Never did Indy100 think Skibidi Toilet and Kim Kardashian would be written in the same sentence, but here we are...

For those that don't know, Skibidi Toilet started out as a short video upload to YouTube by DaFuq !?Boom! which featured an animated head emerging from a toilet singing to the tune of a mashup between 'Give It to Me' by Timbaland and 'Dom Dom Yes Yes' by Biser King.

The video was made using machinima, the art of making animated films using computer graphics, and was crafted using the 2006 sandbox game Garry’s Mod along with assets from classic PC games.

It's huge among Gen Alpha and a YouTube series of it has gone on to show an escalating war between Toilets and Cyborgs.

Each episode is viewed by millions and millions of people across the world and it has become something of a cultural phenomenon - so much so that North West bought her mum a Skibidi Toilet engraved necklace.

And Kim saw the funny side of it! (The necklace that is, Indy100 can't say for sure if Kim is a Skibidi Toilet fan or not...)

On her Instagram story, Kim showed off the custom diamond necklace with Skibidi Toilet engraved on one side and 'Love North 10/21/24' on the other.

In the video, Kim said: "North got me this diamond necklace that says Skibidi Toilet. Wow."

"Because you love Skibidi Toilet," North quipped.

"I do? I do?" Kim laughed. North replied: "Yeah!"

It's a heartfelt and wholesome moment but safe to say, a number of social media users have been left perplexed...

Us too!

