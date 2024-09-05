Kim Kardashian hits back at reports of 'joke contract' with 8-year-old son Saint

Kim Kardashian has responded to reports regarding the "joke" contract she made with her eight-year-old son Saint West.

The 43-year-old shared on Tuesday (September 3) that she has allowed her eldest son to create his own YouTube channel, but there were a few conditions he had to agree with.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Kardashian wrote: "I finally allowed Saint to have a YouTube Channel after signing an extensive contract," and urged her followers to "Please Subscribe!"

Then in a follow-up post, the reality star and businesswoman revealed a glimpse at the contract she got Saint to sign to approve of his channel.

"Saint signed a solid contract for this YouTube Channel. He better not breach," she wrote posting a snap of the informal document along with a winking emoji.

The document itself dated Tuesday, September 3 was titled: "Contract between Saint West and Kim Kardashian."

"I, Saint West, agree to follow my mom’s rules in order to have a YouTube channel," the contract read. "I am not allowed to comment any personal family information. I am not allowed to film any personal information. I am not allowed to film while North is recording music."

Part of the contract was partially covered by Kardashian's caption but further down other stipulations can be seen.

"I must show my mom or guardian all videos before I post them. I give permission to any grown-up if mom says to delete my video for any reason. If I don’t listen to all of the rules, mom could make my page private or delete my account."

The publication PEOPLEreported on this story, describing the contract as a "joke" but Kardashian has since taken to X, formerly Twitter where she clarified that the contract is no joke.

"JOKE CONTRACT? Oh this wasn't a joke. We will go to arbitration if needed," she wrote.

Saint's YouTube channel is called "TheGoatSaint" and already has over 11,000 subscribers since posting his first video two days ago and already has four public videos.

Meanwhile, Saint isn't the first of Kardashian's children to join social media as his older sister North West, 11, has a TikTok account with her mum called Kim and North which has over 19.3m subscribers and is "managed by an adult".

