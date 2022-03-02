Another day, another internet reach. Kim Kardashian fans believe they spotted a clue that indicates the media mogul "planned to date" Pete Davidson three years ago, and it's just as ridiculous as you'd expect.

Kardashian and Davidson first sparked dating rumors after the two were spotted at an amusement park shortly after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star hosted SNL.

Since then, the two spent more time together and began dating, with Davidson confirming their relationship recently in an interview referring to Kardashian as his "girlfriend."

Kardashian, who is definitely the OG influencer of our generation, is known for her many social media posts. Sometimes she posts multiple feed posts a day, and when she doesn't you can still count on her to have a consistent stream of photos shared on her Instagram.

Perhaps that's why so many people believe that Kardashian's posts are meticulously planned out with the "Skims" founder always thinking 1,000 steps ahead of everyone else. So much so that fans are willing to run with a false narrative with the tiniest details.

Back in 2018, Kardashian shared a photo of herself in a strappy black leather dress which she captioned with a lyric from Ariana Grande's song "Pete Davidson".

The caption read: "Universe must have my back."

At the time, Grande was in a whirlwind romance with Davidson. Grande's song was written to illustrate their love story and how lucky she felt in her relationship.

Lyrics from the song include, "I thought you into my life, woah/Look at my mind, yeah/No better place or a time/Look how they align/Universe must have my back/Fell from the sky into my lap."

Eagle eyed-fans were quick to point out that the "No Tears Left to Cry" singer commented on the post at the time, responding with lyrics from her song.

Screenshot Screenshot

Many people like to reference a good song for inspiration to their Instagram captions, and it's obviously a stretch to believe Kardashian has had a secret plan to date Davidson all along.



Mind you, at this current point in time, Kardashian was married to Kanye West—also known as Ye.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

This logic, however, does not work for fans who enjoy outrageous conspiracy theories.

In a recent post, Kardashian made yet another reference to a song from Grande called "Just Like Magic."

Screenshot Screenshot

Immediately, the comments section lit up with fans eager to point out how both women had dated the comedian.

One fan wrote, “The Ari reference?? Babe!!.” Another fan commented, “Not the Ariana grande reference.”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.