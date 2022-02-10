Pete Davidson has always been one of those people who can make you laugh without even trying.

He's a jokester one and off Saturday Night Live and a new clip of him during an interview with NBCLX host Tabitha Lipkin is going viral for a reason you might not expect.

The comedian shared the news that he was in the middle of moving during his video interview with fellow comedian Lipkin.



“I just want to make sure I don’t have underwear everywhere,” Davidson said at the start of the interview.

When he got up to sort a few of his belongings around in his bedroom, which includes a candle of none other than Kim Kardashian's face on it he made the hilarious comment.

@tabithalipkin If your man doesn’t have a candle with your face on it in interviews, does he even care? 😂 #petedavidson #kimkardashian #fyp @nbclx

Luckily, no underwear appeared to be in sight.

“Sorry, I am moving,” Davidson explained, “so my place is disgusting.”

When asked where he we was moving to, Davidson shared that he's actually moving to Brooklyn, making him retire his title as the King of Staten Island.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

“I am moving to Brooklyn. I am very excited. I love Staten Island, but it takes too long to get over the bridge.”

According to The Post, an insider in his camp revealed that his move to Brooklyn is not "set in brownstone just yet."

“Pete is still debating whether or not to take the Brooklyn pad,” they told the outlet. “The issue is security. This place does not have a doorman. He is also considering Chelsea. But there have been security issues, even [more] so after Kanye’s comments. So many people are even showing up to his mom’s house.”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.