Kim Kardashian sat down with talk show host Ellen DeGeneres on Wednesday and revealed Pete Davidson honoured their relationship by getting inked. Not once, not twice – but, three times.

The reality star and SKIMS mogul shared that Davidson has gotten "a little more than" three tattoos as an ode to her. One of which is her name "branded" onto his chest – and DeGeneres' reaction spoke on behalf of the nation.

"Branding" differs from traditional tattoos; it uses hot or cold metal instruments to create a permanent body tattoo.

"He has a few tattoos, a few cute ones that he got [for me]," the mum-of-four told DeGeneres. "But the 'Kim' one is not actually a tattoo. It's actually a branding."

"First tattoo he got, I was like, 'Oh, so cute, thank you, oh, my God.' Second, whatever, 'Oh, that's so cute,'" she continued.

"He wanted to do something that was really different," Kardashian continued. "That's what tattoo people do. They get tattoos of what's going on in their life, so I was like, 'Am I something special?'"

Fans picked up on the SNL comedian's tatt when an alleged conversation between himself and Kanye West was shared online.

Kardashian also opened up about going Instagram official.

"I have the cutest pictures of us, and I wanted to be like, 'Oh, my God, we're so cute.' But then I'm like, 'You know, don't be so desperate, don't be posting so much. Just give a glimpse,'" she said. "I don't know what the right thing to do is. Like, I haven't dated since before Instagram existed. I don't know what the rules are."





She later told DeGeneres she just wanted to be happy.

"I encourage my friends and the people I love to be happy, and I went for it. I was like, you know what, I'm in my 40s, f**k it," she added.

"Just go for it. Find your happiness. I went for it. And I took my time and I found it, and it feels so good. And I want to hold onto that forever."

