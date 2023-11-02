Salma Hayek says Kim Kardashian's 'From Dusk Till Dawn' tribute gave her 'PTSD'

Actress Salma Hayek has reacted to Kim Kardashian’s Halloween costume of one of her iconic characters saying it gave her “PTSD”.

Over the Halloween period, celebrities went all out on costumes depicting some of the most memorable characters to emerge in pop culture.

This year, Kardashian dressed as Hayek’s character from the 1996 horror-action film From Dusk Till Dawn in which she famously played Santanico Pandemonium – a bloodthirsty stripper character with a live snake draped around her shoulders.

Kardashian recreated the famous scene, posting a video on her Instagram dressed in a velvet maroon bikini, feather headdress and snake bracelet similar to the film. There was also a huge yellow and white snake draped over her shoulders.

The post caught the attention of Hayek, who thanked Kardashian for the “honour” of dressing up as her.

In an Instagram story, Hayek shared Kardashian’s story and wrote: “Bravo @kimkardashian. I’m so honoured.

“You’ve brought back some wild memories … and a little PTSD. Kim wore it best.”

Hayek has been open in the past about her huge fear of snakes and how she was initially terrified to film the scene in the Robert Rodriguez movie starring George Clooney and Quentin Tarantino.



In a 2017 interview, Hayek said Tarantino told her, “‘Oh, by the way, you’re dancing with a snake.’ I said, ‘I can’t do that, I can’t do that. It’s my greatest fear.’”

She added: “I had to overcome my greatest fear. I had to go into a trance to do the dance. And there was no choreography. It was improvised. Because you can’t choreograph a snake – we don’t know what she’s going to do!”

