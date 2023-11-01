View it as a treat or an overhyped trick, there's no escaping it: Halloween is almost upon us.

Yes, it's time for that annual celebration of trying to outdo everyone else with an elaborate costume which has absolutely nothing to do with All Hallows' Eve.

This year certainly hasn't been short of inspiration for anyone looking to make a statement. Maybe you could go dressed as the 'Barbenheimer' meme? Or Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce?

If you aren't that into pop culture you could always buy a more offbeat outfit (spaghetti and meatballs, anyone?)

Still, if none of the above tickles your fancy, you can at least feast your eyes on the latest celebrity offerings.

The likes of Heidi Klum, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton and many, many others go above and beyond in their efforts to put on the best possible display for their fans.

This year is no exception with the likes of Kourtney Kardashian, Hailey Bieber, Kim Petras and Adele all getting in on the act early. Here are the best from the celebrity world so far.

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne as Kanye West and Bianca Censori OK...we have a new favourite.

The Rock as David Beckham View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) David Beckham gives The Rock's outfit his seal of approval although we preferred Ed Norton's.

Janelle Monae as a chamelon Dare we say Janelle Monae's out was better than Heidi Klum's?

Heidi Klum as a peacock View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) The Queen of Halloween has done it again but is having other people as part of your outfit cheating?

North West sought inspiration from her dad's third album for her costume @kimandnorth

Not everyone was into Katherine Ryan's outfit. I mean, Wotsit got to do with Halloween?

This is terrifying

This is exceptional

Oh, we should have realised that Justin was the man behind the mask

Halsey transforms into a sea siren See on Instagram The pop star referenced her own song, The Lighthouse, with her Halloween costume this year.

Alan Carr becomes... just Alan @chattyman Allan discontinued? I dont think so #attitudeawards #barbie

Billie Eilish goes country for Kendall Jenner's bash Billie Eilish/Instagram

Nicole Scherzinger as Hermione @nicolescherzinger It’s Harry Potter week tonight on @The Masked Singer ! Tune in - the costume department worked their wizardry on us! “It’s sort of exciting, isn’t it? Breaking the rules!” #TheMaskedSinger

This is a fun roundup of some iconic looks

Saweetie is one hell of an Edward Scissorhands See on Instagram

We know this isn't a costume, but Kim Kardashian's home decor deserves a post of its own See on Instagram

Paris Hilton has enlisted the help of her baby boy for her second costume @parishilton 🥹Twinning with my baby Phoenix on his first Halloween. ✨🍄👸🏻👶🏼🍄✨

Next, Lizzo as Elvira, Mistress of the Dark See on Instagram

Lizzo has shown off not one, but two costumes in the space of a few hours. First up: Tina Turner See on Instagram

James Charles nailed Hannah Montana, right down to the studded belt See on Instagram

Trust Florence Pugh to go for funny over sexy in her costume choice. Hero.

Hailey Bieber has 'slayed' Carmen Electra in Scary Movie See on Instagram

Comedian Benito Skinner has caused some controversy with his choice See on Instagram

Another Britney, this time in the form of Jessica Alba @jessicaalba An icon @Britney Spears 🎤💃🏽✨💘🎶 #ItsBritneyB*tch #Halloween2023 #BritneySpears An icon @Britney Spears 🎤💃🏽✨💘🎶 #ItsBritneyB*tch #Halloween2023 #BritneySpears

This is the 'calm before the storm', apparently... See on Instagram

Lizzo as Tina Turner Simply the Best?

Amelia Dimoldenberg as Mr Bean We've got a lot of time for this Mr Bean outfit from presenter Amelia Dimoldenberg.

Megan Thee Stallion as Poison Ivy Megan might have actually made Batman and Robin watchable.

Rosalia as Bjork's Swan dress No word on whether this is exactly the same dress.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox as Ryuk and Light Yagami from Death Note We're not sure how Kelly and Fox had time to wear two outfits but they went all out with this anime cosplay.

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz as Rosemary's Baby A great nod to a great horror movie !

Khloe Kardashian and family as cows View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian) Nothing to say other than this is very cute.

Tyga as Art the Clown from Terrifier Nice to see some modern horror represented.

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber as Andy Warhol and Edie Sedgwick The Elvis actor goes Pop Art.

Jessica Alba and Kelly Sawyer as Britney Spears OK...Britney is definitely a popular theme this year.

Margot Robbie as V from V for Vendetta To be fair to the Barbie actor, she has had to wear pink nearly all year so she deserves a chance to wear black instead.

Justin Bieber as a diver Errrm...ok then. Thanks for trying Justin.

Zara Larsson as Britney Spears in 'Toxic' Much like Paris Hilton, Zara Larsson also dressed as Britney in the 'Toxic' music video. Awkward...

Gritty as a mermaid If you are familiar with the Philadelphia Flyers mascot you'll know that this isn't the strangest thing he has done.

Demi Lovato as Snow White No Seven Dwarfs in site but this is great from Lovato.

Ed Norton as David Beckham View this post on Instagram A post shared by ❤️‍🔥 (@edwardnortonsupremacy) 10/10 for Ed Norton as Beckham. He pulled this off effortlessly. His wife, Shauna Robertson as Victoria isn't bad either.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly as The Bride and Gogo Yubari from Kill Bill Vol 1 We just hope that they recreated the fight scene too.

Leonardo DiCaprio as a duck We'll give Leo a 1/10 for this. At least he tried.

Ice Spice as Betty Boop The rapper left little to the imagination with this outfit.

Heidi Klum teases her 2023 outfit View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) The model, known for her extravagant and over the top Halloween outfits, has teased what she'll wear this year on Instagram saying her motto is 'go big or go home.'

Chris Brown as the Grinch How did they know it was him?

Chloe Bailey as Khaleesi from Game of Thrones View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chlöe (@chloebailey) The singer/actor did her best rendition of a Song of Fire and Ice.

Hailey Bieber as Rachel from Friends Hailey Bieber/ Instagram Not content with one outfit, Hailey Bieber also did a take on one of Jennifer Aniston's looks from Friends.

Ariana Grande as a cat View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) Pop superstar Ariana Grande kept things simple by dressing as a cat.

Kim Petras as Cherry from Planet Terror German pop star Kim Petras dressed as Rose McGowan's character from the cult classic movie Planet Terror (complete with machine gun leg).

North West as The College Dropout Bear North West dressed as the bear from the front cover her dad, Kanye West's iconic 2004 album.

Hailey Bieber as a vampire Hailey Bieber dressed as a vampire for a milkshake tutorial on her YouTube channel.

Keke Palmer as The Bride of Frankenstein Nope actor Keke Palmer channeled the Golden Age of Hollywood for her outfit.

Adele as Morticia Addams Adele actually performed as the matriarch of The Addams Family during her Las Vegas residency on Friday.

Kourtney Kardashian as Pregnant Kim Kardashian at the 2013 Met Gala Heavily pregnant Kourtney Kardashian used her bump to maximum effect by dressing as her own sister Kim in the outfit she attended the 2013 Met Gala in.

Paris Hilton as Britney Spears Celebrities dressing as each other seems like a theme as Paris Hilton as dressed as Britney Spears in her iconic 'Toxic' music video.

