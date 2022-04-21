Kim Kardashian revealed the Saturday Night Live jokes that were too shocking to use in her opening monologue.

On Wednesday’s episode of the family’s new Hulu series, The Kardashians, the reality TV star and Skims founder gave viewers a behind-the-scenes of her SNL hosting debut in October 2021.

It also highlighted a one-on-one brainstorming session with comedian Amy Schumer.

Schumer, who is no stranger to risqué jokes, helped Kardashian throughout her preparation and advised her on material she could use, including her open monologue.

While Kardashian certainly didn’t hold back from jokes about her family, Caitlyn Jenner, Kanye West’s failed bid for president, and O.J. Simpson, the jokes she didn’t mention on the show happened be more merciless.

One of the jokes she opted out of was a dig at basketball player Tristan Thompson, who shares a child with her sister Khloé Kardashian and his many instances of infidelity.

Thompson publicly cheated on Khloé on numerous occasions, with him recently fathering a child while the two were still together in a relationship.

“Oh Khloé, you have the biggest heart,” Kardashian said. “It has room for Tristan and all of his side pieces."

“Oh s***,” said a shocked Schumer.

The stand-up comedian was also less enthusiastic about a quip at Kardashian’s mom, Kris Jenner.

“And Kris, you’re not one of my sisters, but I just thought I’d remind you.”

The mogul also cut out a joke that mentioned R. Kelly, who was convicted of sex trafficking and sexual abuse before Kardashian hosted the show.

“I know I have privilege, but I still struggle,” she said. “Like most of the things that I wear, it is really hard to pee. It’s a whole ordeal. Let’s put it this way: If R. Kelly dressed like me, he may have stayed out of trouble.”

In light of the divorce, Kardashian also chose not to make as many jokes about West, with whom she shares four children.

SNL’s Chris Redd, who impersonated West in a sketch, was supposed to joke about the couple’s split. However, Kardashian revealed that she’s afraid to hurt “people’s feelings” and that their “divorce” is “sensitive” for the rapper.

“I’m already saying that part in the monologue. I don’t want to like ... maybe I could talk to Chris and think of something funny. I could just tell him, ‘Hey! This is super sensitive to him,” Kardashian told SNL producer Lindsay Shookus backstage ahead of her debut.

The reference was ultimately cut out.

Kardashian’s appearance became a hit, with fans calling it the monologue “one of the best ever.”

The Kardashians airs on Thursdays on Hulu in the Us and Disney+ in the UK.

