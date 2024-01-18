Kim Kardashian raises eyebrows with Skims office tour – complete with tanning bed

There's a new trend sweeping TikTok, and it involves people humorously highlighting stereotypes associated with their personalities. Now, Kim Kardashian has jumped in on the action by showcasing her luxury Skims headquarters.

In a viral clip posted online, the entrepreneur delved straight in with, "I'm Kim Kardashian, of course I have all my magazine covers covering my walls."

Kardashian proceeded to share a decorative 3D model of her brain and private plane, her custom Rick Owens office and a mannequin in her glam room that has her body measurements.

In one room, there was even a sunbed and a red light therapy bed.

"I'm Kim Kardashian, of course I have a tanning bed and a red light bed in my office," she continued.

Kardashian concluded her viral tour by announcing the return of her much-anticipated launch of 15 lip liners.





The clip has since been viewed more than 8.5 million times in less than 24 hours and certainly sparked a divisive response in the comments.

Some hailed the tour "iconic," with one popular reply reading: "THE CUSTOM RICK OWENS IS A DREAM!"

Another joked: "She basically called me poor in 20 different languages."

Others turned their attention to the tanning and red light therapy beds.

While red light therapy can be used to treat conditions such as psoriasis, with Kardashian previously opening up about her battle with the condition, some fans were concerned by her use of the tanning bed.

"I'm confused that Kim K uses a sunbed," one wrote, while another reiterated: "She goes in a tanning bed?!??"

A third added: "But why the tanning bed?!"

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.