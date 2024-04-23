Kim Kardashian’s Instagram takes a massive hit after Taylor Swift ‘diss track’

Taylor Swift dropped her hotly anticipated album The Tortured Poets Department last week with diehard fans flooding social media with their reactions.

Attention soon turned to one particular track titled 'thanK you aIMee' that is speculated to be a diss track towards Kim Kardashian, who has recently lost 130,000 Instagram followers after the drop.

On Friday 19 April, the Skims mogul's socials decreased by a staggering 52,960 and has continued to fall ever since.

At the time of writing, Kardashian has lost a total of 129,898 – according to data on Socialblade.

So, how did fans come up with the 'thanK you aIMee' conspiracy?

First and foremost, the name of the song's title capitalises only three letters which happens to spell "KIM".

The song opens with the lyrics: "When I picture my hometown, there's a bronze, spray-tanned statue of you and a plaque underneath it

that threatens to push me down the stairs at our school."

TikTokers have jumped to the conclusion it was referring to Kardashian's signature glow while reigniting the historic feud between the pair by comparing her to a high school bully.

Another verse describes the person-in-question as writing headlines in the local paper, which fans have tied to Kardashian uploading the infamous Snapchat video and telling GQ that Swift "totally approved" Kanye 'Ye' West's lyric in 'Famous.'

Attention was then turned to "One day, your kid comes home singin’ a song that only us two is gonna know is about you."

Once again, fans speculate this could be a reference to Kardashian's and North West's TikTok page where they have previously uploaded a video of the pair dancing to a Swift song.

