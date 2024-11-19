Kim Kardashian asks Tesla robot to 'blow a kiss' in bizarre video

Kim Kardashian met a Tesla Optimus robot in a creepy video interacting with the $30,000 machine.

Last month, Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveiled two new products , one of which was the Tesla Optimus robot . The robot immediately drew comparisons to the bots featured in the 2004 film iRobot as Musk labelled it the “biggest product ever of any kind”.

He explained: “It can be a teacher, babysit your kids, it can walk your dog, mow your lawn, get the groceries, just be your friend, serve drinks, whatever you can think of, it will do.”

In a series of videos posted on her Instagram story, reality star Kardashian shared her meeting with an Optimus robot.

Kardashian put the bot through its paces, asking it to complete a heart sign gesture with her hand, which it was able to do. The bot also mimed running, did a dance and played rock, paper, scissors.

“Can you blow a kiss?” she asked the robot, prompting the machine to move its hand up to its face. “Yeah! You’re so cute!”

In another clip, Kardashian could be seen unboxing a limited edition gold version of the regular black and white machine.

“Only one gold one exists,” Kardashian wrote.

The star also took a ride in the newly-released Telsa Cybercab, which is marketed as a driverless taxi. The gold vehicle matched the gold Optimus robot.

“The Cybercab is insane,” she said in another video. “It kinda looks like the rims on my silver Cybertruck.”

Kardashian owns a customised matte black Cybertruck and was recently pulled over by the police, reportedly due to her tinted windshield.

