Kourtney Kardashian kept film crew waiting for 20 minutes while she had sex

Kourtney Kardashian and husband Travis Barker held up the filming of their Hulu reality show while they went off for a sex session.

The mid-production 20-minute romp caused filming of the family’s show The Kardashians and left sister Khloe and the rest of the crew waiting.

Kardashian and Blink 182’s drummer Barker got married last year, having three separate celebrations to mark their nuptials – in Las Vegas, Palm Springs and Portofino, Italy.

The couple has opened up about how they decided to quit IVF and let nature do its own thing.

In the first episode of the show’s newest series, Kourtney confided in sister Khloe that she was “ovulating” and needed to go and do the deed with her husband.

Kourtney said: “If you give us five minutes to go do something really fast…”

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Her sister Khloe responded, asking if she was seriously ovulating. Kourtney replied, “Yes, I am” before going off with her husband Barker.

Khloe proceeded to start a timer on her phone and joked, “Well, let’s see if it takes five minutes” and asked her sister to guess the time on the stopwatch when she returned from her escapade.

When Kourtney complained of feeling tired later in the day, Khloe suggested: “Probably from having your 20-minute sex session downstairs.”

The sisters spoke candidly about their sex lives, with Kournety replying: “Well, we had one this morning for like, an hour and a half, and I had one last night and the day before.”

When Khloe asked how they had sex for an hour and a half, Kourtney simply stated: “You know, we’re just living our best lives.”

In another part of the show, Kourtney, who has three children with former partner Scott Disick, revealed Barker “would love a baby more than anything but I just really believe in what God has in store for us”.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.