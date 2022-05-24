Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have officially tied the knot in a wedding ceremony that some people are accusing of mocking Catholicism.

The happy couple held an event-filled weekend of celebrations in Portofino, Italy before pledging their lives to each other on Sunday in a ceremony that combined traditional and modern elements.

Notably, Kardashian, 43, wore a corset-style mini dress with lace trim "inspired by 1960s Italian lingerie," according to Vogue, accompanied by a Mantilla-appearing veil with an image of the Virgin Mary depicted on the back.



Sign up for our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Some people found the combination of Kardashian's short dress with a more traditional veil offensive to Catholicism.

"She’s getting married in lingerie, which is cool (to each their own) but the fact that her veil has a Saint means they probably (and I say probably because I don’t know shot about their religion) means they’re having a Catholic wedding, which getting married, wearing a Saint in that is extremely disrespectful. You’d think her stylist would say something but nope. Overall glad she’s happy everyone deserves love," a commenter wrote on Kardashian's Instagram.



"Kourtney Kardashian having a wedding with so much blatantly Catholic iconography and NOT being Catholic is like having a chuppah at your wedding when you're not Jewish. They have reduced Catholicism into some artistic symbolism. It's offensive and disgusting," Joreen wrote on Twitter.



"She wore a big veil with the Virgin Mary on it, but also wore a dress inappropriate for a catholic wedding Either one is nbd but to combine the two is literally sacrilegious," Zoe wrote on Twitter.

Although people are criticizing Kardashian and Barker, it is unclear if the wedding was intended to be Catholic.

Barker, 46, has openly spoken about his faith and being raised Catholic. The drummer has a tattoo of the Virgin Mary on his head, which inspired the depiction on Kardashian's veil.

Speaking to Vice in 2015, Barker said "I believe in God. I definitely think I was blessed, and I’m here for a reason after being the only survivor of a plane crash. So I’m not at church every day and I’m not pushing religion on people. But I believe in God and I pray and my kids pray."

The Kardashian sisters have expressed their spirituality before, having grown up Christian and attended Catholic school. However, the family has never openly confirmed their denomination.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.