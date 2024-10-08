Kourtney Kardashian called out over NSFW Halloween decorations

Kourtney Kardashian has faced criticism over the “NSFW” Halloween decorations seemingly on display outside her house.

The oldest Kardashian sibling has been known to go all out for Halloween, last year choosing to mock her sister Kim by dressing up in the outfit she wore to the 2013 Met Gala while heavily pregnant.

The reality star has already begun this year’s Halloween celebrations and has managed to rile people up in the process with her NSFW outdoor decorations.

In a post on Instagram captioned “Hello October” Kardashian shared a carousel of autumnal images, one of which showed two large inflatable skeleton decorations on the grass with one suggestively mounted on top of the other.

The image appeared to be taken in her garden outside her home and sparked a slew of disapproving comments, with people calling for her to be a "role model" and think twice about the rude positioning.









“That Skeleton position? Really?” one person asked in the comments section.

Another said: “You have children and you think the skeleton position is appropriate. Ugh tacky.”

Along with an angry face emoji, someone release wrote: “Don’t forget to keep decorations kid friendly.”

One Instagram user said: “As a mother of four kids I find it disgusting you would do that to those inflatables.”

“Typically classless,” another criticised.

Someone else wrote: “Be a role model to your kids.”

One person said: “Wondering what your kiddos think about those skeletons.”

On 1 November 2023, Kardashian welcomed baby son Rocky with her husband and Blink 182 drummer, Travis Barker. The star also has three children with former partner Scott Disick.

