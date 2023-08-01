Kris Tyson shares before and after pictures after 6 months of Hormonal Replacement Therapy

Kris Tyson has revealed the before and after photos after being on Hormonal Replacement Therapy for the past six months - and fans have shared their support.

The 27-year-old YouTuber who is best known for appearing in MrBeast's videos, came out as a woman and announced her new name and pronouns in an interview with Anthony Padilla in July.

She detailed her hair started growing out six to eight months ago and added: "I wasn't quite sure exactly who I was yet, but I knew I was not cis-gendered."

In a recent post to Twitter, Tyson provided an update to her fans showing the results of being on Hormone Replacement Therapy to help align her body with her gender identity and achieve a more feminine look.

"6 months on HRT!!" she wrote in the post, as the 'after' image shows Tyson with her hair in a middle parting and a slimmer facial structure.

One person wrote: "This is genuinely amazing, amazing progress !"

"Beyond happy for her omg," another person said.

Someone else added: "Congrats!! You look so much happier, we’re so proud of u queen."

"Proud! Your happiness is evident," a fourth person commented.

In her interview with Padilla, Tyson declared: “I am a woman! She/her."

“I’ve never said that publicly, but I've been fully confident in that decision for over a year now.”

"After a lot of talking with a therapist and a lot of self-reflection, I realized it was really just this societal pressure of, ‘You’re Chris from MrBeast. You’re the guy that starts the fires. You’re the guy that builds the stuff.’ My whole life I’ve enjoyed doing those things, but I’ve never really felt like ‘the guy,’ ” she added.

She then went on to describe how she felt "mental clarity" as she began taking HRT.

“I really never felt connected to my body until I started taking HRT,” Tyson noted.

“It felt like a fog had been around me and just went away, and I could see things clearly and I felt confident in who I was. I knew who I was finally, surely, truly without a shadow of a doubt and that is what really saved my life.”

