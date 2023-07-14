KSI and Logan Paul highlight the key flaw on reports Prime has been banned in Canada

KSI and Logan Paul have hit back at reports that Canada is banning Prime due to health concerns.

Canadian health officials reportedly said the popular energy drinks should be "recalled" with claims it contained too much caffeine. However, the two YouTubers have since stated it was never sold even in Canada, to begin with.

"We’ve never even released PRIME Energy in Canada, lmao," KSI wrote on Twitter on Thursday (13 July), which was shortly followed by a response from Paul.

Paul, who recently got engaged to Nina Agdal in Lake Como, shared a video online, where he slammed reports for "misinformation."

"The crazy part about that is, we don’t even distribute Prime Energy in Canada!" Paul told followers. "So, how could it be recalled? The answer is: Illegal or unauthorised imports of the beverage."

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

He continued: "But of course, traditional media doesn’t care about that, because they just want a headline. They want clicks. The level of misinformation currently being spread around prime is actually insane."



Prime officials said in a statement earlier this week: "Our top priority is consumer safety, so we welcome discussions with the FDA or any other organisation regarding suggested industry changes they feel are necessary in order to protect consumers."

Prime has been proving incredibly popular since its 2022 launch, with the drink flying off the shelves and being re-sold at extortionate prices.

Earlier this year, the two founders candidly opened up about the amount of money they've made from the drink.

"In year one we cleared $250 million in retail sales and $110 million gross internally", Paul told the Kyle and Jackie O Show. "In January of this year we did $45 million", he added.

Mind. Blown.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.