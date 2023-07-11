Logan Paul fans see 'different side' to YouTuber in sweet proposal video

Logan Paul has shared sweet footage from his proposal to Nina Agdal, and admitted that he knew he was going to marry her '12 hours' after they first met.

"Since the moment we met, I've been the happiest I've ever been in my life", he says, showing off the dazzling ring and serene garden location in Lake Como, Italy, where he popped the question.

"I didn't know a human could be that incredible. She's shifted my entire perspective on what a partner could be to me.

The pair have been dating since 2021.

