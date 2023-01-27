Kylie Jenner had surprising reaction to TikToker who mocked baby name

After months of speculation and waiting, Kylie Jenner finally revealed the name of her baby boy to the world: Aire.

Aire, pronounced like “air,” is Jenner’s second child with rapper Travis Scott. The first is her four-year-old daughter, Stormi.

With the announcement of Aire’s name came the obvious jokes and mockery that many celebrities face when they reveal the name of their child.

On Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok, people joked about Jenner’s son’s name using it as wordplay in songs like No Air by Jordin Sparks to make memes.

But Jenner seems to have a good sense of humour about the situation as she found one particular TikTok quite funny.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

User simo_ziqubu posted a video imagining what it may have been like for Jenner to name her son, using audio from Avatar: The Last Airbender to make a joke.

“Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott decided on a baby name,” the TikToker wrote on the video.

The familiar audio is from the opening credits of the show where they describe the four elements of the world: water, earth, fire, and air.

Each time, one of the elements is named, the TikToker acts as though he is Jenner pitching the name to Travis Scott.

@simo_ziqubu What an accurate sound 😂 IB: @Massimo Mandato #kylie #travis #aire

With over 19 million views and 3 million likes, it was only a matter of time before Jenner saw the video.

And when she did, she too found it funny.

The reality TV star responded to the TikTok with two laughing emojis, "🤣🤣."

Celebrities, they're just like us! They know when they've named their child something slightly unusual and can poke fun at it too.

Aire's name reveal was highly anticipated because Jenner changed his name shortly after he was born. The 25-year-old initially revealed she had named her son "Wolf" but felt his name did not suit him so changed it to Aire.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.



