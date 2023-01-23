Kylie Jenner warned her son's name has an NSFW meaning in Arabic

We all know things can get lost in translation, but who knew a simple “e” could cause such controversy?

Certainly not Kylie Jenner, who proudly announced that her baby boy had a new name.

The KUWTK star shared a series of snaps of her 11-month-old to Instagram on Sunday, captioning the post simply: “AIRE”.

Fans rejoiced that Jenner and her on-off partner Travis Scott had finally settled on a name for their second-born after she announced last March that their original choice – “Wolf” – “just didn’t feel like it was him”.

However, a number of commentators were concerned that the child could face issues if he ever finds himself in the Arab world.

It turns out, if you pronounce the “e” at the end – so “air-eh” – you’re actually saying “penis” in Arabic.

Jenner was quick to clarify that the “e” was purely aesthetic, and the name should be pronounced “air”.

Defenders of the entrepreneur pointed out that the NSFW word had a different spelling to that of the baby’s name, so basically anyone mocking it was full of hot air(e).

When the little boy was born, in February last year, he was named as Wolf Jacques Webster (Scott’s legal surname) on his birth certificate.

But Jenner told USA Today at the time: “I knew the second I signed the birth certificate that I was probably gonna change his name.”

And though his new name may be raising eyebrows among her Arabic-speaking fans, plenty of the 21.1 million people who've so far "liked" the beauty icon's post seem on board.

One Spanish speaker pointed out: "His name compliments Stormi's name, I love that! Tormenta y aire."

And, most importantly, his granny Kris Jenner wrote proudly: "I love you Aire Webster."

