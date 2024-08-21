Kylie Jenner fans concerned about 'dangerous' detail in bikini photos

Kylie Jenner worried fans in a recent Instagram post as she posed in a bikini on a yacht in the Bahamas to celebrate her birthday.

The 27-year-old reality star and businesswoman often shares images of herself in a bikini, but the background in this upload has particularly concerned social media users.

The image shows a dark night at sea as the backdrop, with Jenner holding onto the yacht's metal railing, perhaps due to the weather.

This bad weather is clear to see in the series of snaps as the makeup entrepreneur included a photo of a lightning strike nearby and ended her post with a clip of herself posing while the lightning struck again behind her.

"Mother storm," Jenner captioned the post which now has over 7 million likes.

But social media users quickly took to the comment section to express safety concerns about Jenner being close by to the lightning storm.

One person said: "Holding on to a metal railing during a lightning storm is crazy."

"Love, please be careful," another person wrote, while someone else similarly echoed: "Sis, don’t grab the railing".

It seems Jenner's fans are correct in their concerns, as according to Boating Safety magazine, passengers and crew should "be careful not to grab two metal objects, like a metal steering wheel and metal railing — that can be a deadly spot to be if there’s a strike".

The publication noted while boating can be an "enjoyable experience" it warns severe weather can quickly change this into a "dangerous, highly unpredictable" situation.

