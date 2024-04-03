Comedian Daniel Tosh has claimed Kylie Jenner is pregnant with Timothee Chalamet's baby - but this is not true.

During an episode of the "Tosh Show" podcast on Tuesday (April 2), the 48-year-old shared the unsubstantiated claims after speaking to a Malibu grocery store employee who claimed the store had been closed because Jenner had been filming there for an episode of The Kardashians.

According to the employee, the scenes filmed were part of a pregnancy reveal.

"Here’s something crazy. I went to the grocery store in Malibu, and I was talking to an employee there. I try to avoid it but I was talking to this guy, and I said, ‘Why were you guys closed yesterday?’ He goes, ‘Well, I’m not supposed to discuss it, but Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the show, was filming their season finale here yesterday,’” Tosh claimed.

“Spoiler alert, this is for the upcoming season of the show. This is the big season finale. This random grocery store person is telling me that they rented out the entire store, shut it down and then, they acted like they were grocery shopping,

He continued: "This was the scene that apparently happened: Kylie reveals that she’s pregnant again with Timothée’s kid. What a bombshell."



However, this claim has been shot down by production sources who say no filming took place in a grocery store for the latest season of the Hulu reality TV series, TMZ reported.

The publication added that sources "with direct knowledge" say rumours of Jenner being pregnant with Chalamet's child are false.



Meanwhile, Tosh himself also noted during his podcast how the rumour he stated "might not be true."

"I am not verifying anything. This is what an employee at a grocery store in Malibu told me," he said.

