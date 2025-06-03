Plastic surgery and cosmetic tweakments are still very much a taboo topic, particularly among celebs who insist they've had "nothing done" despite sporting an ever-changing appearance.

That's why Kylie Jenner fans have been left so surprised that she just casually responded to a TikTok comment giving the full lowdown on her latest boob job - because why shouldn't she?

Creator, Rachel Leary, yesterday (2 June) uploaded a video pleading with the reality star to drop the details of her surgeon, as frankly, she's been looking great on the red carpet as of late.

"This is a video for Kylie Jenner", the tongue-in-cheek video began, complimenting the 27-year-old on her doctor's "perfect, natural-looking" work.

However, what she probably wasn't expecting, was the star herself to drop a comment underneath not only naming the spec of her breast implants, but the doctor who did them too.

@rachleary Replying to @Kylie Jenner this is why she’s for the girls 🩷 love u thank u

"445 cc moderate profile, half under the muscle!!!! silicone!!! garth fisher!!! Hope this helps lol", Jenner wrote underneath.

According to his website, Dr Garth Fisher "is a master in his field, a luxury cosmetic surgeon with unparalleled taste. His decades of experience and discriminating clientele make Dr. Fisher the only choice when it comes to top-tier cosmetic surgery in Beverly Hills".

Other members of the Kardashian family are among his website testimonials, including Kris Jenner, who reportedly underwent a pinnacle facelift, and Kourtney Kardashian, who opted for a breast augmentation.

Commenters have gone on to praise Kylie's honesty, particularly as she's only admitted to undergoing cosmetic work in recent years, having previously passed it off as makeup.

"You guys got Garth Fisher booked all year", one person joked in the comments.

"Honestly i LOVE this from her!!!!! yes kylie with the openness and honesty. BIG aura points", another added.

"See what happens when you ask in a nice genuine way and they actually get to see your video. More people need to learn from you I’m happy she answered", a third noted.

Here's to more plastic surgery honesty.

