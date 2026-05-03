SNL: 5 major moments you missed from Olivia Rodrigo hosting to Iran press briefing

Three-time Grammy winner Olivia Rodrigo played both host and musical guest on last night's episode of Saturday Night Live (2 May), delighting both fans of her hit songs, and comedy lovers alike.

It was Rodrigo's first time hosting SNL - which comes in the lead-up to her new album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love.

She has, however, appeared on the show twice before as a guest.

There was no shortage of material for this week's sketches, with a Cold Open marked by parodying Pete Hegseth and Kash Patel during an Iran war press briefing, a look back at the White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting in Weekend Update, and Alex Cooper and Alix Earle's rumoured feud.

Here are 5 of the biggest moments you missed this week...

1. Olivia Rodrigo's opening monologue

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Calling hosting SNL "a dream", one of the most viral moments from the 23-year-old's opening monologue involved poking fun at Jake Paul, and their appearance on Disney Channel series Bizaardvark when she was just 13 years old.

Joking about the show's "incredible" cast including "acting legend Jake Paul", she reminisced on how the duo would speak about their futures.

"I’d say, ‘I really wanna create music that explores the complexities of girls my age,’ and he’d say, ‘Well, one day I really wanna beat up old guys on Netflix'", she joked, before quipping, "And we both did it, hooray!"





2. Iran press briefing Cold Open

- YouTube www.youtube.com

In just a matter of hours, this week's Cold Open is heading for one million views for a parody of Pete Hegseth and Kash Patel that's been dubbed "perfection".

Aziz Ansari makes a guest appearance as the FBI director, mimicking his body language and turning attention to the White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting.

“After the attempted assassination of President Trump — another one — we conducted an investigation that could not have been more thorough,” Ansari said.

“We dotted every T and bulls-ed every I. And for those of you saying I'm doing a bad job running the FBI, well, what if I told you this agency is only six weeks away from pinpointing the exact location of Osama bin Laden?” he continued, as the audience erupted in laughter.

"I can't wait for SNL to parody this", one person joked in response to the skit.

3. Weekend Update addresses Alex Cooper and Alix Earle's rumoured feud

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Joking that Weekend Update "isn't afraid to take on the tough subjects", Michael Che introduces an unrecognisable Veronika Slowikowska and Chloe Fineman as influencers, Alix Earle and Alex Cooper.

In real life, the Call Her Daddy host and TikToker have recently addressed a feud that has been long-rumoured, with Cooper releasing a social media video telling Earle she has "nothing to hide" when it comes to their relationship.

Encouraging her former friend to respond, Earle later dropped in the comments of the video, "Okay on it!!"

However, given there's been zero update since then (now a month ago), SNL's parody alludes to the fact that no one knows what's going on... maybe not even the two of them.

4. My Ex

- YouTube www.youtube.com

One of the most-watched sketches of the night sees host Olivia Rodrigo step into the role of Ben Marshall's ex, as the two attempt to make each other jealous by pretending to date other people at a mutual friend's birthday party.

While Rodrigo's date (Tommy Brennan) appears to pull of the role pretty well with the pair laughing and joking, Marshall's pick of fake girlfriend (played by Ashley Padilla) sees him smeared in mashed potato and slapped around the face.

"It seems like SNL gives Ashley at least one sketch per episode where they let her go off the deep end with eccentric characters. I'm all for it", one fan noted.

5. Olivia Rodrigo performs 'Drop Dead'

- YouTube www.youtube.com

As both host and musical guest this week, Olivia Rodrigo performed a number of new songs ahead of her album release.

One of those was hit pop anthem 'Drop Dead', introduced by none other than Debbie Harry, and set beneath a grave.

"This set is so beautiful I dig the grave concept so hard", one fan wrote, while another noted that Rodrigo "never disappoints".

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