Kylie Jenner’s ex-assistant reveals exact moment she knew it was time to quit

Victoria Villarroel, Kylie Jenner’s former assistant, has revealed the exact moment she knew it was time to walk away from her role.

Villarroel worked for the beauty mogul from 2015 to 2020, sharing details of her experience on an episode of her Better Half podcast with Stas Karanikolaou.

The 34-year-old explained that the pair naturally had a working relationship, "but you can’t not get so close with a person you see every single day. You know everything about them, you’re with them at all times – good or bad".

She went on to recount a specific turning point when Jenner hinted for her to get her laptop.

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"We were in the kitchen and she was like, ‘Vic, I need my laptop, it’s upstairs,’ and I was like, ‘Oof, who’s gonna get that?’" she jokingly recalled on the pod. “I said something crazy like, ‘Oof, that seems far, I don’t want to go get your laptop’”.

In that moment, it became clear their professional paths had run their course, though their friendship has stayed strong ever since.

"I remember being so nervous and thinking, 'Am I making the right decision? What if I’m leaving the best job I could ever have?'" she shared.

Despite the news, Jenner was "understanding," with Villarroel noting: "She was like, ‘Oh my God, Vic, I want you to thrive, and I’m going to be here supporting you, and I love you so much.’”

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