Sometimes, alongside a heads up that the world is burning, you need a reminder that high-profile media personalities remain incredibly out of touch with the rest of society. And on Sunday, that reminder came from TheKardashians star Kylie Jenner.

Just for some context: a heatwave is currently hitting Europe hard, with deadly wildfires in Portugal, France and Spain. In the UK, the Met Office issued its first ever red warning for extreme heat on Monday and Tuesday.

It’s worrying and alarming news which has rightly left many people concerned about rising temperatures and the impact of climate change.

But hey, at least Jenner has the choice of not one, but two private jets! Right, folks?

In a post to Instagram on Friday, she shared a black and white picture of her and partner Travis Scott near the two planes, accompanied with the caption: “You wanna take mine or yours?”

Preferably neither, Kylie, if we’re being honest.

And others were a lot more direct with their criticism of Jenner’s upload, as one commented: “Whos [sic] plane should we pollute the Earth [with] today?”

“Why do I have to limit my meat consumption and use paper straws while the one per cent gets to pump tons of carbon into the atmosphere for a day trip to Palm Springs,” asked another.

A third user, whose comment has since received more than 19,000 likes, called on Jenner to “reduce your carbon footprint”.

Condemnation of the star’s lavish lifestyle continued when one individual reposted the photo and caption on Twitter:

In the face of continuing backlash, Jenner has since limited comments on the Instagram post, meaning responses can only be added by a group of people selected by the user – such as those she follows herself.

Otherwise, she is yet to publicly address the criticism. We love celebrities with influence not taking accountability for their actions!

It’s just ‘plane’ ignorant, Kylie, if you ask us (sorry).

