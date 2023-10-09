Kylie Kenner posted and deleted a pro-Israel post from her Instagram amid the deadly situation in the region.

In Israel, more than 1,000 people are believed to have been killed after Hamas launched surprise attacks, including at a music festival close to the Gaza Strip.

On her Instagram story, Jenner shared an image, first posted by the pro-Israel Instagram account @StandWithUs, which featured the blue and white Israel flag, along with the words “Now and always, we stand with the people of Israel!” written on it.

Within one hour, the 26-year-old influencer had deleted the image from her stories following backlash that was made evident in the comments section of her most recent Instagram post.

Though the post that received several comments made no mention of the Israel-Gaza conflict, it soon became a place for people to vent their thoughts about Jenner showing support for one side, in what is a historically complex issue.

Many of the comments featured Palestine flags and read the words “Free Palestine”. Others also posted several Israel flag emojis.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said during a live television address that “we are at war” and warned that “the enemy will pay an unprecedented price”.

Israeli forces are still battling against Hamas fighters in several locations on their own territory, as one thousand targets have been hit in Gaza overnight following Saturday’s bloody attack.



At least 700 people have reportedly been killed in Israel — a staggering toll on a scale the country has not experienced in decades — and more than 400 have been killed in Gaza, while thousands have been wounded on each side. Palestinian militant groups claimed to be holding over 130 captives from the Israeli side.

