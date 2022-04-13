Following Thursday (April 7) evening’s Hulu premiere of The Kardashians, some conspiracy theorists believe that Kylie Jenner faked her red carpet attendance, despite eyewitnesses confirming her presence.

On premiere night, the Kardashian/Jenner family and many of their close friends gathered around to celebrate their new show.

And as expected, the festivities were documented, thanks to social media updates. And as the squad graced the red carpet, photographs of Kim, Khloé, and Kourtney Kardashian began to emerge, which left fans awaiting the arrival of their younger sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

While Kris Jenner and her three eldest daughters posed for group photos with one another and spoke with interviewers, fans realised that the Jenner siblings were nowhere in sight.

Later on, E! Newsreported that Kendall would not be going to the premiere because she was sick, which left many people to presume that Kylie - who wasn’t present at the family’s appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live - would most likely be skipping the event as well to spend time with her son, whom she gave birth to in February.



But fans were shocked when they saw when photos of Kylie on the red carpet which surfaced online almost a full day later.







This surprise appearance was Kylie's first official red carpet outing since giving birth to her son.

With the intrigue of many fans, she was photographed alone, although her family and friends took group photos all night.

There's clearly an obvious explanation; she arrived on the red carpet fashionably late and missed out on some of the photo opportunities with her sisters.

Despite that, some fans decided that they wanted to do more investigating - and some are buying an out-there theory.

One woman on TikTok noticed that the photos of Kylie were not included with the other photos of the event, which are all uploaded to Getty Images.

Doing a quick Getty Image search of the over 100 images from the evening, Kylie wasn't featured in any of them.

With this realisation, the same TikToker delved deeper into the matter and found out that Kylie's images were taken by a different photographer than everyone else at the premiere.

Solo red carpet shots aside, there was still wasn't much footage of the Kylie Cosmetics founder inside the event either.

This sparked debate on Reddit that she photoshopped herself onto the red carpet without actually being there.

This theory was gained more steam when Kylie shared a series of photos and videos of herself in the same dress she sported against a plain white background on her Instagram - which would make photoshopping easier.



This wouldn't be the first time the Kardashian/Jenner clan has been at the centre of a photoshop story.



One instance, in particular, concerned Khloe as people poked fun at her for editing her photo, which made her fingers appear abnormally long.

