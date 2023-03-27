Lady Gaga fans sent into a frenzy at footage of her kissing a woman on Joker 2 set

As we now know, Lady Gaga is set to play Harley Quinn in the hotly anticipated upcoming Joker sequel, Folie à Deux.

Since they kickstarted production, several on-set shots have made the rounds online – with one showing the star kissing another woman. In one snippet, a bystander appears to shout "you're going to hell" to Gaga's character.

The 'Born This Way' singer then turns back, grabs the woman and kisses her before reportedly saying: "Now we're both going to hell."

Fans have since gone wild over the footage, with one writing: "So you’re telling me a woman will continue her life like nothing happened when she was just KISSED by LadyGaga??"

Another added: "I got to witness lady gaga kiss some woman slash harley quinn kiss a woman either way this is the end of me, soldiers."

A third fan passionately wrote: "DOES THIS WOMAN REALIZE HOW LUCKY SHE IS – THEE LADYGAGA JUST KISSED HER OMFG."

Meanwhile, another joked: "Can't wait for my doctor to find out i emptied my inhaler in one shot bc lady gaga kissed a woman."

Gaga also has Margot Robbie's seal of approval, who famously played Harley Quinn between 2016 and 2021.

"It makes me so happy," Robbie toldMTV's Josh Horowitz. "I said from the beginning all I want is for Harley Quinn to be one of those characters that - the way like Macbeth or Batman [do] - always gets passed from great actor to great actor.



"It's such an honour to have built a foundation strong enough that Harley can now be one of those characters that other actors get to have a go at playing, and I think she'll do something incredible with it."

Joker: Folie à Deux is set to hit the big screen in October 2024. Gaga, alongside Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener and Jacob Lofland will be a part of the new cast.

