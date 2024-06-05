Lady Gaga has shut down pregnancy rumours in her latest TikTok - and made a Taylor Swift reference in the process.

Speculation began to spread online at the weekend that the 38-year-old singer and actor was pregnant with her first child with her boyfriend Michael Polansky, following images of her attending her sister Natali Germanotta's wedding.

Images of Gaga in a tight-fitted black dress appeared to fuel the rumours which the popstar has since denied in a new video to her 9.3m TikTok followers.

In the video, the 'Bad Romance singer is sporting a bleach hair and eyebrow look with winged liner as she panned the phone from side to side for the selfie clip.

"Not pregnant - just down bad cryin at the gym," Gaga wrote debunking the pregnant rumours while also including a lyrical reference to Swift's song 'Down Bad' which also played in the background and lip-synced the words.

She also used this attention to urge people to register to vote at the HeadCount organisation website.

@ladygaga register to vote or check if you're registered EASILY at www.headcount.org

Viewers in the comment section loved the way Gaga shut down the rumours with the Swift's song.

One person said: "The Taylor reference I’m OBSESSED"

"GAGAS A SWIFTIE???? YESSS OMG," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "My mother was QUICK with a response lol."

Fans of the two popstars are also eager for a music collaboration - and of course theories are already circulating about this happening for Swift's Reputation (Taylor's Version) re-record.

"Ok but the Taylor reference!! Girls give us a duet!! This is now a need," one person wrote.

Another added: "Maybe the song 'Applause' at the Eras Tour it's an easter egg to tell us that Taylor will do a featuring with Lady Gaga," referring to Gaga's song being played before Swift's concert.

"TAYLOR SWIFT REFERENCE? A collab miss Gaga?" someone else asked.

A fourth person commented: "GAGA X TAYLOR FOR REP TV PLS."

