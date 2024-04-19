Taylor Swift live - The Tortured Poets Department album listen through

Taylor Swift's new album The Tortured Poets Department is officially here and it already has fans in a frenzy.

It is Swift's 11th studio album and this new music was announced during an acceptance speech after winning Best Pop Vocal Album for her previous album Midnights at the Grammy Awards in February.

As new details emerge about the project, fans are convinced the album is about Swift's high-profile break-up last year with ex-boyfriend and British actor Joe Alwyn after six years together.

With all that in mind join us below for a live listen-through ofThe Tortured Poets Department as we dissect it's secrets and fan theories.

Swifties issue warnings online not to listen to reported album 'leaks' Taylor Swift attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Following reports that The Tortured Poets Departmentappeared to have leaked a day early online, Swifties are coming together on social media to urge people not to listen to the music. (Swift has not confirmed whether these 'leaks' are real, with some speculating it could be the result of AI). One fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter: "If you listened to the leaks you’re not a real Swiftie and don’t respect Taylor." "Y’all had ONE f****ing day to wait. *ONE*… You’re no fan of Taylor’s if you’re listening to leaks the DAY before the actual album drops," another similarly said. A third person added: "I hope y'all know taylor would HATE you for spreading leaks btw." "Really crazy to see Swifties openly streaming leaks as if Taylor hasn't been so extremely open her entire career about how important ownership over art is to her it's genuinely shameful," a fourth person commented. Read more details and reaction to the reported leak here.

Fans gather outside TTPD mural in Chicago to scan QR code Fans taking photos and looking up at the TTPD mural on the wall of a building in Chicago. Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images Taylor Swift fans gathered outside a building where a mural featuring a large QR code was being painted to promote Swift's latest album, "The Tortured Poets Department," yesterday (April 17) in Chicago. Fans scanned the code, danced and sang along to Taylor Swift music, which was being played at the worksite. The QR code links to a video clip with the message “Error 321” and offers options to pre-order the album on cassette, CD or vinyl.



Excitement among Swifties grows on social media as album drop gets closer Fans of US singer Taylor Swift, also known as Swifties, display friendship bracelets as they arrive for the first of the pop star's six sold-out Eras Tour concerts at the National Stadium in Singapore on March 2, 2024. Photo by ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP via Getty Images With just under 13 hours until The Tortured Poets Department is out, fans can't contain their excitement on X, formerly Twitter. One fan wrote: "THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT IN 13 HOURS!!! LETS GO!!" "No more months, no more weeks, no more days... we're HOURS away now," another person said. A third person added: "TODAYS THE DAYYYY!!!! THE SUN IS SHINING! THE BIRDS ARE CHIRPING! I AM READY TO BE EXTREMELY EMOTIONALLY DEVESTATED BY TAYLOR SWIFT AT MIDNIGHT!" "ONE DAY UNTIL #TSTTPD I've never been more excited to hear an album, I'm so down bad already and I know I'm going to love it so much! Thank you taylor for all your hard work I know it's going to be amazing!" a fourth person commented. Someone else posted: "I won’t apologize for the tortured poet I’m about to become."

Fans speculate TTPD album title is linked to Joe Alwyn actor group chat (From left) Paul Mescal, Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn, and Andrew Scott Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images, Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management, Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for The Gotham Film & Media Institute, and Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images When Swift announced the album title The Tortured Poets Department, you could say it left Swifties surprised as it's her longest album title to date. Previously, all of her other album titles have just been one or two words long (hence why Swift names each of her albums in the Eras tour intro). While some thought the title might have been inspired by the 1989 film Dead Poets Society, other Swifties did some digging and believe they've found a connection to her ex Joe Alwyn. In a 2022 interview with Variety, Alwyn and fellow actor Paul Mescal revealed they have a WhatsApp group chat with Andrew Scott who started it called "The Tortured Man Club." "We were both in the Sally Rooney universe and crossed over with Lenny Abrahamson. We were so lucky to have that experience," Alwyn said. He and Mescal have starred in shows based on critically acclaimed novels by Sally Rooney - Alwyn in 2022's Conversations with Friends and Mescal in 2020's Normal People. Mescal also dated singer and Swift's friend (also Eras Tour opener) Phoebe Bridgers and the pair broke up after two years together in December 2022.

Who did Taylor Swift work with on The Tortured Poets Department? Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff, and Aaron Dessner accept the Album of the Year award for 'Folklore' onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles Angeles, California. Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy For her latest project, Swift wrote the album with producers and longtime collaborators Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner. The trio previously worked together on Swift's previous albums Midnights, Folklore and Evermore, while Antonoff and Swift have been collaborating since her 1989 album. As the songwriting credits for TTPD have already been shared, fans have been predicting which song will be their favourite - here is the full list: 'Fortnight' featuring Post Malone: Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff & Austin Post 'The Tortured Poets Department': Taylor Swift & Jack Antonoff 'My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys': Taylor Swift 'Down Bad' Taylor Swift & Jack Antonoff 'So Long, London': Taylor Swift & Aaron Dessner 'But Daddy I Love Him': Taylor Swift & Aaron Dessner 'Fresh Out the Slammer': Taylor Swift & Jack Antonoff 'Florida!!!' featuring Florence + The Machine: Taylor Swift & Florence Welch 'Guilty as Sin?': Taylor Swift & Jack Antonoff 'Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?': Taylor Swift 'I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)': Taylor Swift & Jack Antonoff 'loml': (Taylor Swift & Aaron Dessner) I Can Do It With a Broken Heart': Taylor Swift & Jack Antonoff The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived': Taylor Swift & Aaron Dessner 'The Alchemy': Taylor Swift & Jack Antonoff 'Clara Bow': Taylor Swift & Aaron Dessner

What is The Tortured Poets Department album tracklist? Taylor Swift attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy Swift dropped the track list for The Tortured Poets Department on February 5 which has 16 songs on the standard edition plus four bonus songs on various deluxe editions of the album. There are also two collaborations on the album with Post Malone featuring on the opening track Fortnight and Florence + The Machine featuring on the eighth track Florida!!! Here is a full track list breakdown: Side A: Fortnight (feat. Post Malone)

The Tortured Poets Department

My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys

Down Bad. Side B: So Long, London

But Daddy I Love Him

Fresh Out the Slammer

Florida!!! (Florence + the Machine) Side C: Guilty as Sin?

Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?

I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)

loml. Side D: I Can Do It With a Broken Heart

The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived

Clara Bow. Bonus tracks: The Manuscript, The Bolter, The Black Dog, and The Albatross.



Swifties believe they've found Joe Alwyn Easter eggs on new album at LA pop-up General atmosphere of Spotify's Taylor Swift pop-up at The Grove for her new album "The Tortured Poets Department" at The Grove on April 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images It's a Taylor Swift pop-up, which only mean one thing... Easter eggs. And fans are convinced they have found hints linking the album to the singer's breakup from ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn after six years. There were 72 mailboxes at the installation, which fans think is referring to 72 months - that's equivalent to the duration her and Alwyn's relationship (2017-2023). Open books were also on display with quotes and Swifties believe these to be song lyrics from the album, which included: "Even statues crumble / If they’re made to wait," and "One less temptress / One less dagger to sharpen." Plus, with wedding lace decoration, statues and dead flowers (with song references) read the full breakdown of hints here.

Taylor Swift teases 'timetable' for The Tortured Poets Department Taylor Swift has revealed the 'timetable' for The Tortured Poets Department album in a new video which she shared on social media yesterday. In clip begins seemingly in the Midnights room as a nod to her previous album, the POV then moves down a hallway and opens the door of 'The Tortured Poets Department.' Inside the glossy white room are two desks - both with typewriters and cups of the coffee - as it then pans to a notice board which has details of the TTPD timetable. Friday 19 April is starred as "The Tortured Poets Department release day," and underneath news of a new music video is announced which will be released the same day at 8pm ET.

What time will The Tortured Poets Department be released? Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at State Farm Stadium on March 17, 2023 in Swift City, ERAzona, Glendale, Arizona Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management Of course, everyone and their mother knows Swift's new album is coming out tomorrow (April 9), but the time of the release is different for each country. For instance, UK fans will need to set early alarms tomorrow morning as the album will drop at 5am! If you need to double check exactly when the new music will be released in your time zone, here is a list of the varying times, according to different countries: United States (PT) - 9:00 PM (18 April)

United States (ET) - 12:00 AM

Canada - 12:00 AM (Toronto), 9:00 PM (18 April) (Vancouver)

Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 1:00 AM

Argentina (Buenos Aires) - 1:00 AM

United Kingdom (BST) - 5:00 AM

Europe (Central European Time) - 6:00 AM

South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 6:00 AM

India (New Delhi) - 9:30 AM

Indonesia (Jakarta) - 11:00 AM

Philippines (Manila) - 12:00 PM

China - 12:00 PM (Beijing, Shanghai)

Hong Kong - 12:00 PM

Singapore - 12:00 PM

Australia - 12:00 PM (Perth), 2:00 PM (Sydney)

Japan (Tokyo) - 1:00 PM

New Zealand (Auckland) - 4:00 PM If your time zone isn't on this list, you can specifically find out here.

Swifties flock to The Tortured Poets Department LA pop-up General atmosphere of Spotify's Taylor Swift pop-up at The Grove for her new album "The Tortured Poets Department" at The Grove on April 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images LA Swifties were excited to learn about Swift's Spotify pop-up at The Grove for her new album. Fans got the chance to gain a further understanding of this era's aesthetic, with the pop-up installation being styled as a library where lyrics to the album have been teased in the run up to the release. For those in the area who are interested in going in-person, you can visit The Grove installation from Tuesday (April 16) to Thursday (April 18), 10 A.M. to 9 P.M. PT.

Is The Tortured Poets Department about Matty Healy? (Left) Matty Healy of The 1975 performs onstage at the 2024 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented by Capital One at the Honda Center on January 13, 2024 and (right) Taylor Swift attends "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" Concert Movie World Premiere at AMC The Grove 14 on October 11 2023. Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for iHeartRadio and Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Fans are speculating that The 1975 frontman Matty Healy might also be the subject of a few songs from the new album, after the pair seemingly dated briefly last year. Although the musicians never confirmed their romance, the pair were seen in public holding hands and kissing, leading fans to believe the two were dating. Rumours were fuelled further when both Swift and Healy were on separate tours and both mouthed the phrase, "This is about you, I love you, you know who you are," before performing love songs. Due to Healy's problematic behaviour throughout his career, fans are speculating certain songs on the TTPD track list are about The 1975 member. Check out which songs fans have suggested here.

Has The Tortured Poets Department leaked a day early? US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift arrives for the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 7, 2024. Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images Less than a day away from the April 19 release, all 17 songs off of Swift's new album have reportedly been popping up online as many fans eagerly await to hear the new music. Mail Online reports that the leak occurred thanks to a Google Drive link that features snippets from the songs. One particular rumoured lyric leak has sent the internet in frenzy, the lyrics are as follows: "You smoked and ate seven bars of chocolate / We declared Charlie Puth should be a bigger artist." There is no confirmation that this song is real and some have even speculated that due to the bizarre lyrics that it had been AI-generated. Check out all of the reaction here.

Swift responds to fan theory with 'five stages of grief' playlists US singer Taylor Swift performs on stage during a concert as part of her Eras World Tour in Sydney on February 23, 2024 Photo by DAVID GRAY/AFP via Getty Images) Ahead of her album release, Swift created a series of playlists on Apple Music where she has categorised her previous music into the five stages of grief. But it appears Swift was inspired by the fan theory and not the other way around as the description reads: "And when Swifties agree upon a theory, Taylor takes an interest—so naturally, she's responded by crafting a series of exclusive playlists, choosing songs of her own that fit each stage." Here is a breakdown of each of the playlists: “I Love You, It’s Ruining My Life Songs” - denial

“You Don’t Get to Tell Me About Sad Songs," - anger

"Am I Allowed To Cry?" - bargaining

"Old Habits Die Screaming - depression

"I Can Do It With A Broken Heart" - acceptance

Popular fan theory says new album explores the 'five stages of grief' Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at State Farm Stadium on March 17, 2023 in Swift City, ERAzona (Glendale, Arizona) Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management) Since the new album was announced, Swifties have been speculating about the themes and a popular fan theory is that TTPD will represent the five stages of grief. These stages are: denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance, and were first used by by Dr. Elisabeth Kübler-Ross in her book On Death and Dying. This theory came about as Swift announced alternative artwork cover for various editions of the album with different hues which each has its own bonus track - The Manuscript, The Bolter, The Black Dog, and The Albatross. Swifties believe this album explores these stages of grief due to the singer's break-up of her six-year relationship with ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn last year.

When was The Tortured Poets Department first announced? Taylor Swift accepts the Best Pop Vocal Album award for “Midnights” onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy Back in February, Swift announced her new music era during her acceptance speech after winning Best Pop Vocal Album for her previous album Midnights at the Grammy Awards. “This is my 13th Grammy – which is my lucky number, I don’t know if I’ve ever told you that,” she said. “I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I’ve been keeping from you for the last two years …” "...Which is that my brand new album comes out April 19, it’s called The Tortured Poets Department, I’m going to go and post the cover right now back stage, thank you I love you."





