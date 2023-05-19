Lady Gaga’s latest TikTok has caused debate amongst fans over the singer’s appearance.

Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, posted a TikTok on her makeup company Haus Labs’ page, showing off new lipsticks. But it’s not the lipsticks that have people talking.

The singer and actress does look slightly different, but it’s hard to pinpoint what the change is. But fans have left comments with their own theories.

Some think she’s gotten a body double to stand in for her, other joke that it’s Miley Cyrus pretending to be Gaga.

Others think the ‘Applause’ singer has simply lost weight, some suggest she’s used Ozempic, the diabetes drug that is also being used to aid weight loss. Fans also pointed out that she had just wrapped filming for the Joker sequel as Harley Quinn, and that her costar Joaquin Phoenix had to lose weight for the role back in 2019.

@ladygaga These NEUTRALS are HOT LIKE THIS RECORD 💄💋 @HausLabs (Grrrrrrr…I’m wearing maple matte 😉)

A few fans didn’t even realise it was Gaga herself, with comments such as ‘you look like Lady Gaga’ popping up.

However, lots of supporters were quick to remind people about the harmful impacts of commenting on people’s appearance. One fan on Twitter referenced a video posted by Ariana Grande last month, in regards to the negative experience Grande had faced as a result of having her appearance and body commented on constantly

As more celebrities speak out on the impact of having their body and appearances commented on, it appears fans are trying to be more conscious about how they interact with the people they love and support.

