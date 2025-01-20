TikTok is back after its 12-hour-long ban, and in its final days before the plug was pulled on the app, there was one trend that had everyone captivated - and no one was sure why.

Over the last few months, Landon Barker, the son of Travis Barker, has been filming him lip syncing to the same segment of the same song over and over again.

He even found himself in a 'battle' with another creator, @HusbandTikTok, and the pair would tag each other in videos back-and-forth emulating each other's body language as they danced to the track. The most recent version of the trend stars both of them, after they met up to settle their playful beef.

"When I'm losing my control, the city spins around, you're the only one who knows, you slow it down", the lyrics read.

However, it would seem many fans have been duped into believing that the 21-year-old is actually singing the song used in the video.

I mean, it makes sense given that he's posted upwards of 10 viral videos using it, and Landon is in the midst of trying to launch his own music career.



"WHAT THE... This entire time I’ve not known that Landon barker made this song?" one person commented.

"Release it!!" another person wrote, assuming it was him singing an unreleased track.

"Y'all know he's on this song right?!" someone else commented.

Another chimed in: "Landon wrote the best song ever."

However, we've got bad news, because the ballad in question was actually released in 2005 (when Landon Barker was two years old), and is by American rock band, The Fray.

But it would seem they're not mad about it being associated with the youngster, because now even The Fray's Joe King has chimed in with his own version of the viral lip sync.

"Thanks for having fun with this", they posted on TikTok.

We're all here for a classic banger making a comeback.

